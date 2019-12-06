Magical adventure with Pinocchio is on its way to Mansfield Palace Theatre

Classic children’s story Pinocchio has been adapted for the stage for a show by Oddsocks Theatre Company.

The production, which visits Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 9, is a funny magical adventure about a little boy who finds out what it’s like to be a real human.

He’ll meet villains and vagabonds, fairies and giant fish.

Find out whether Pinocchio will listen to the talking cricket, whether his father will regret creating him and if they will escape a whale which wants to swallow them hole.

Oddsocks are renowned for putting their own anarchic and hilarious stamp on classic tales.

The Adventures of Pinocchio is a show suitable for seven years upwards.

Tickets £17.20 (adult), £13.20 (child), £52.80 (family of four). To book, call 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk