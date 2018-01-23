Modern Comforts plug new songs at Mansfield gig

Indie-rock band Modern Comforts will play in Mansfield this week where they will be plugging their upcoming EP.

They perform at The Stag & Pheasant on Friday, January 26, and are buzzing with excitement about their latest songs.

Lead vocalist Connor Curran believes the new release will ‘go down a storm’.

He said “I just want it out now, we have a demo ready and that sounds top, so I can’t wait for the actual thing.”

The new EP follows the launch of their debut single, ‘Easy Tiger,’ in 2016.

Lead guitarist Louis Ranyard said: “The new stuff we are writing is even better, we have a bit of a heavier sound.”

Days after their Mansfield gig, Modern Comforts will be supporting Alvarez Kings at Cafe Totem, Sheffield, on February 2.

The band’s music has progressed from Indie to something much heavier. Connor sayid: “It has become a lot punkier because we enjoy playing fast paced music, there are no slow-paced songs in our set; we just smash through it.”

“We do have some that are easy listening tunes but mostly they’re in your face.”

Connor and Louis are joined in the Burton-based band by Nick Kerry (drums) and Conal Morton (bass).

Louis says “We have always liked music, but we wouldn’t class ourselves as musicians, we have never studied it; we just know what sound we want. Apart from Nick, who played at school, the rest of us started practising during our frees in sixth form.”

Connor jokes that it is ‘a gift’ to create good songs, whilst Louis describes it more as a ‘fluke.’

One person described the band as the ‘shouty Arctic Monkeys.’ Connor joked: “We don’t mind that, as long as we sound like Arctic Monkeys we don’t care if we are shouty.”

Modern Comforts are influenced by artists from Nirvana to Oasis and follow new bands such as the Amazons and Pretty Vicious.

Throughout the summer the band played several festivals, which also featured the likes of Razorlight, The Sherlocks and Vant. Louis said it is good to be amongs bands who are in a similar situation to them: “it’s a great way of making connections and handing out a few cd’s to

other people.”

One good connection the band did make was with Welsh band Pretty Vicious, whom Modern Comforts hope to have the opportunity to support in the future.

The band have also had various radio plays, from America to Amsterdam. Louis said: “A lot of Americans try to compare our music to Motorhead which is a massive compliment.”

The band are still looking to break into local radio to “get our sound out even more.”

One play they received locally was on the jukebox down their local pub, Connor says “it is pretty sick to have played in Burton because everyone in the crowd will sing along to our lyrics.”

Modern Comforts also enjoy playing live in their hometown saying a gig at a local pub, The Albion, was one of the best they’ve ever played.

The band’s name comes from a set of lyrics they wrote early on for a song they have never used, Connor said it is “a fit name as it can relate to everyone because everyone has their own perception of it.”

Louis thinks it is hard to tell where the band will be in 12 months’ time, because “I wouldn’t have expected us to come this far already based on one single so who knows when we have eight out there. We just enjoy making music, it’s a good hobby.”