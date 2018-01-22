Morgan & West putting Nottingham under their spell

Magic duo Morgan & West are live at Nottingham Playhouse this weekend with shows for youngsters and grown-ups alike.

The pair are in town on Saturday, January 27, starting at 2pm when they present More Magic For Kids.

Ideal for magic fans aged five and old, as well as their families, the show will address some key points such as, can Mr Morgan complete a trick without his partner complaining and will Mr West finally accept that children are real people too?

Tickets are on http://bit.ly/2DoNc2Y

Then in the evening, at 7.30pm, the pair present Time Travelling Magicians, bursting out from the 19th century and into today with a show brimming over with baffling magic, unparalleled precognitive powers, and a totally genuine ability to travel through time.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2mEHZJ5