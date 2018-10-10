Acclaimed Cash tribute show to hit the stage at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre this month

Johnny Cash fans won’t want to miss the top tribute show that is coming to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Friday, October 19.

Ask the cast of the Johnny Cash Roadshow to describe what it is they do for a living, and you might be surprised at how they answer.

Technically, they’re all members of a tribute band which sprang into life when the notion of musical impersonation was the ‘new black’. They offer a more affordable, more accessible alternative to the real thing – in this case, country music icon Mr. Johnny Cash.

Yet sit in the auditorium at any one of the band’s gigs here or abroad, and it soon becomes apparent that this production is so much more than just another great tribute act on the circuit.

Fronted by talented singer/songwriter Clive John, who has also enjoyed solo success in the country music charts, the Johnny Cash Roadshow is nothing short of a complete musical story and a tale of two enigmatic talents, JR Cash and his songbird sweetheart June Carter.

Certainly it has all the finest ingredients of any great musical stage tribute; a foot-tapping, lovingly arranged set of Cash classics like Walk The Line, Folsom Prison Blues and Thing Called Love, a pitch-perfect delivery of instrument and vocals, and a sense of real passion for the music of the’Man in Black’.

What sets it apart however, is its splendour as an all-singing, all-dancing theatrical performance, an assault on the senses, and a totally authentic, but original delivery from start to finish.

The cast plays out five decades of Cash genius and the musical life of the Carter Cash union, in full costume. An evocative backdrop of big screen images is complemented by a compelling narrative, giving audiences a glimpse into Johnny and June’s life both on and off the road.

In this production, attention to detail is king; Clive plays two original Johnny Cash harmonicas given to him by super fan Keith Hunt at a gig in Kent, and an exact replica of Johnny’s beloved Gibson J-200 guitar which rests in the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville.

The show’s most famous critic, and now fan, is Caitlin Crowell, Johnny Cash’s grand-daughter, who arrived unannounced front of house at a gig in Scotland, and met Clive backstage. She later described the show as “authentic to the point where it felt it wasn’t a tribute”, adding that Clive had captured her grandfather just as he was.

“Meeting Caitlin was pretty special”, says Clive. “It was like Johnny Cash himself was watching over us, and we were delighted that she left on a high note, with praise for what we are doing.”

