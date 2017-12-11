Ashfield Harmony in concert this week

Ashfield Harmony’s Christmas concert will take place at The Hill Methodist Church, Kirkby-in-Ashfield on Friday, December 15, starting at 7pm.

This is a family evening of Christmas music sung by this local, 40-strong singing group, and includes carols for everyone to join in.

Admission is free and refreshments are included at the end of the evening too.

There will also be a chance to hear Reach Out and Lend a Helping Hand, the song written by local musician, Chris Lawry, for the Framework charity, and involving many local schools and choirs, currently making a bid for the top of the charts.

This should be a wonderful way to start your Christmas festivities so don’t miss this evening.