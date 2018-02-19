Blast from the past with 80s stars at the RCH

Icons of the 80s is a show that is set to rock out on February 24 at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, providing a nostalgic blast of music from yesteryear.

Go West, Nik Kershaw (pictured) and Cutting Crew are teaming up for one unique concert, playing all their greatest hits on a night of 80s classics.

Go West had their first hit single, the iconic We Close Our Eyes, more than 30 years ago. A string of further hits followed, including Call Me, Goodbye Girl, Don’t Look Down, Faithful and King of Wishful Thinking.

Nik Kershaw first achieved chart success in 1984 with Wouldn’t It Be Good? That was followed by hits like Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me and The Riddle.

A prolific writer for other artists, Nik also penned the number one single The One and Only for Chesney Hawkes.

Cutting Crew will be remembered for their classic US chart-topper (I Just) Died In Your Arms and other hits like I’ve Been In Love Before.

For ticket details and availability, go to www.trch.co.uk