Brass masters perform at Royal Concert Hall this weekend

Brass band fans will be in for a treat at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, February 3, when the world-famous Grimethorpe Colliery Band perform there.

Formed in 1917, during the First World War, Grimethorpe Colliery Band is a British institution.

National and British Open Champions on numerous occasions, the band’s contest successes remain legendary.

These include 16 Brass In Concert Championship titles, 11 times Yorkshire Regional Champions, two English National Championship victories, four times British Open Champions and four times National Champion Brass Band of Great Britain. Grimethorpe’s diverse noted concert performances include those at the FIFA World Cup, BAFTA Awards, BBC Proms, Eurovision and London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, together with a wealth of national and international television/radio appearances and professional recordings.

The band has been the recipient of two gold discs, as well as a BAFTA nomination for its contributions to the global hit movie ͞Brassed Off͟ for which Grimethorpe was the focal point.

Call the box office for tickets on 0115 9895555.

Photo by David Nichols