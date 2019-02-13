Brothers in arms will wow audience at Holloway gig

The James Brothers will be in concert at Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, on Saturday, February 16 at 8pm.

The James Brothers are not really outlaws, neither are they brothers and only one of them is called James.

They come from Australia and New Zealand, lands in which the traditional songs and tunes of the British Isles have evolved their own unique characteristics, like musical marsupials. It’s these songs and tunes, and several of their own making, that The James Brothers have united to play.

Performing sets fuelled by flat white coffee (the pair bonded over their shared taste in the Southern Hemisphere’s rival to the latte) that combine the virtuosity for which they’re renowned and the gusto and spontaneity of a pub session, they draw from the folk, blues and bluegrass that inspired them.

For the pair, this is about bringing their distinct Antipodean-steeped folk to a new audience, with songs and tunes brought to life by a fraternal bond between two very silly, but captivatingly gifted musicians.

Tickets are £12 from Dave on 01773 856545 or PR Promotions on 01773 853428. You can also get them online at ticketsource.co.uk/florence-nightingale-memorial-hall

Photo credit: Sean Purser