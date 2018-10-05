Busy time ahead for Newstead Brass

Newstead Brass turned in a fine performance to be the highest placed Midlands brass band at the Bolsover Festival of Brass, held on Sunday, September 30

The event attracted top bands, conductors and soloists from across England and Newstead Brass ended up taking fourth place from 13 entries in the championship section.

This was the band’s first contest success since Jim Davies became musical director earlier this year.

It comes as the band prepare for an Evening of Remembrance, taking place at the Kirkby Festival Hall on Saturday, October 13, at 7.30pm.

The band’s Bolsover programme marked 100 years since the end of World War One and 100 years of the suffragette movement. It featured music by salvationist Steven Ponsford, Paul McCartney and contemporary brass composers Thomas Doss and Paul Lovatt Cooper, as well as This is Me from The Greatest Showman, sung by vocalist and compere Pippa Hartley.

Musical director Jim Davies said he was “Very proud of the band, although there are still things for us to work on to improve things even further.”

Newstead Brass will reprise elements of their programme when they join with young people from the Harlequins Theatre Group in a special event this month to mark the centenary 100 years since the end of World War One.

A band spokesman explained: “Newstead Brass will once again be taking their traditional place at the head of Remembrance Parades in Hucknall and Kilburn on the morning and afternoon of Remembrance Sunday on November 11, but wanted to mark this 100th anniversary since the end of the great war in a special way.”

It is also planned to incorporate a parade of standards and banners from associated military and youth organisations and groups and invitations have been sent to several local organisations. For more information or to check for a specific group please email newsteadbrass@gmail.com

Tickets for the event cost £7 and can be reserved via the band website at www.newsteadband.co.uk or by calling 0115 968 0563.