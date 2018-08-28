Busy time ahead for Nottinghamshire music star

Bank Holiday Monday marked the end of the fifth Southwell Musical Festival, writes Tony Spittles.

And the many thousands who attended the diverse selection of concerts, recitals and talks during the six-day musical feast will agree that it surpassed its aim of being “the best of classical music in the heart of Nottinghamshire.”

Next year’s festival is pencilled in to run from Wednesday, August 21, to Monday, August 26, although the line-up is yet to be announced.

However, that’s not case for one of this year’s stars, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, whose diary seems well plotted . . . at least for the next few months.

His memorable and melodic performance of Elgar’s Cello Concerto gave a lift to the festival programme, which if you missed it, he is due repeat in Nottingham on Friday, November 23, when he joins the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Concert Hall for a Nottingham Classics concert that also includes Vaughan Williams’s Pastoral Symphony and Bliss’s Suite from Checkmate.

However, that concert was an immediate sell-out, so it may be a case of checking with the Royal Concert Hall box office on 0115 9895555 in case there are any returns available.

Later this week, Sheku’s off to Lucerne and Veytaux in Switzerland for two concerts, returning to Nottingham for a benefits concert at the city’s St Mary the Virgin Church on September 14.

There follows a series of varied concerts around the country, as well as giving repeat performances of the Elgar Cello Concerto, at Liverpool and Manchester ahead of a trip to Seattle on America’s west coast at the end of October.

He is also back Stateside in January for two concert dates at New Orleans followed by trips to Switzerland, Poland and France before heading back to the UK for a February date at All Saints’ Church at the village of Wrington in north Somerset.