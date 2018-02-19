Busy year ahead for punk aces Verbal Warning

Nottinghamshire punk veteran legends Verbal Warning are in action this weekend at the Derby CAMRA Winter Beer Festival on February 23.

They will be performing at the Derby Roundhouse in a gig also featuring Green Day tribute band Green Day.

Verbal Warning will be looking to build on a record 54 gigs last year with a busy 2018.

They will be playing the Strummercamp Festival at Oldham Rugby Club (with The Members and Eddie & the Hot Rods) on May 25-27, Oakfield Farm Charity Festival, Stanley Common on June 9-10, the Rock & Bike Festival, Carnfield Hall, on July 12-14, Blyth Power Ashes, Tewksbury, on August 24-26, plus others to be confirmed.

The band’s latest album No Half Measures is still available on CD/vinyl and can be bought via www.verbalwarninguk.com, Rough Trade Records, Nottingham, and at all the gigs. Downloads can be bought at all the usual outlets.

Photo by Robert Balmer