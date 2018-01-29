Busy year ahead for Radcliffe-on-Trent MVC

Radcliffe on Trent Male Voice Choir marks its 35th year of performing in 2018.

The choir ended 2017 with the yearly Christmas celebration with festive concerts at St Mary’s Church in Radcliffe, where not only the choir sings but guests also perform. Once again the Radcliffe Junior School Choir charmed the audience and the Newstead Brass Band delighted them with their excellent playing and enthusiastic performance.

It is one of the basic tenets of the choir that new and upcoming talent should be given an opportunity and a platform to shine, as well as joining forces with established choirs and musical ensembles. In 2017 the choir performed with guitarist Adam Watson, soprano Alicia Hill, mezzo-soprano Olivia Caputa, flautist and multi-instrumentalist Chris Hill and clarinettist Matt Glendenning plus the Norwich Phoenix Choir and the Beaufort (Ebbw Vale) Choir.

Every year the choir seeks to expand the number of soloists that join them.

Since the choir was founded, it has raised an estimated £400,000 plus for charity, fund-raising being a principal objective of the choir by assisting and supporting charitable institutions, in addition to studying and practicing choral music to foster public knowledge and appreciation of such music by public performance.

In 2018, the choir will be as busy as ever, performing locally on Saturday, February 3, at Bingham Methodist Church, starting at 7.30pm with the young soloist the flautist Katie Miller from Toot Hill School. This will be followed by a workshop, details which will be available soon, from the choir, followed by a March engagement on Saturday, March 3, at The Crossing, Worksop starting at 7.30pm with a young soloist from Worksop College.

The choir is then then further afield at Ely Cathedral and Godmanchester around Easter.

For the latest information on the Radcliffe Male Voice Choir, please go to www.radcliffeontrentmvc.org