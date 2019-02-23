Choral classic is coming to Albert Hall soon

Nottingham Harmonic Choir will be in action at the city’s Albert Hall on Saturday, March 23, performing Haydn’s The Creation.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and also features Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra.

From the immediate success of its premiere in 1798 to the present day, Haydn’s The Creation has enjoyed continued popularity.

It’s easy to see why: its optimism and life-affirming charm are hard to resist.

In 1802, Haydn wrote that ‘... a secret voice whispered to me: “There are so few happy and contented people in this world; sorrow and grief follow them everywhere; perhaps your labour will become a source from which the careworn... will for a while derive peace and refreshment.”’ Come and be rejuvenated.

Ticket prices are stalls £18, arena £15, students £5, children under 16 free.

Tickets are available from the Royal Concert Hall box office on 0115 989 5555.