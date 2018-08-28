Concert Review: Sheku Kanneh-Mason at Southwell Music Festival

In my youth the “local lad with a worldwide reputation” was considered to be the virtuoso pianist John Ogdon, writes Tony Spittles.

The Mansfield Woodhouse-born keyboard king jointly won the 1962 International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow, after which he was feted at home and abroad.

Fast forward to the present day and that title can easily be claimed by teenage cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason who was showing great promise long before he won the BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2016.

Since then the Nottingham-born musician - the third of seven children who are all making their mark in the musical world - has dazzled and delighted near and far, whether it’s on the concert stage, on his best-selling debut CD Inspirations (ranging from Shostakovich to Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah which he played at the BAFTAs) or for royalty at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

That musical magic was well to the fore on Saturday at Southwell Minster where, in the closing stages of the six-day Southwell Music Festival, now in its fifth year, he gave a new freshness and focus to Elgar’s Cello Concerto.

And it would seem that Southwell holds a special place in Sheku’s musical journey as he began learning the cello at the age of six with local cellist Sarah Huson-Whyte, before going onto the Royal Academy of Music. Then, at last year’s Southwell Music Festival he gave a sell-out solo recital with this year’s return visit coming days after his 17-year-old sister, Konya, gave a lunchtime piano recital of works by Bach, Beethoven, Schubert, Ravel, Brahms and Chopin.

Sheku lists the cellist Jacqueline du Pre as one of his “musical heroes” which few would disagree with, especially as her 1965 recording of the Elgar concerto has set the standard for the past half a century.

But, on Saturday, Sheku gave a different dimension to Elgar’s last notable work - that looks set to join Miss du Pre’s landmark interpretation - with a concert opener that brought rapturous applause from a packed Minster audience.

The standing ovation was followed by an encore which changed mood and tone as Sheku played Hadar’s Evening of Roses, a Hebrew love song often played at Jewish weddings, which is the first track on his best-selling Inspirations CD.

Elgar’s contemplative concerto was composed in the early days of peace after World War One, while the inspiration for the concert’s second half, A Child of Our Time, came 20 years later from composer Michael Tippett and his response to the fascism and European disunity that unleashed the horrors of World War Two.

Tippett was a life-long pacifist, but two events on the cusp of World War Two affected him profoundly - the assassination in 1938 of a German diplomat by a young Jewish refugee, and the Nazi government’s reaction in the form of a violent pogrom against its Jewish population called Kristallnacht.

A year later, on September 3, 1939, as Britain declared war on Germany, he started writing the words and music for his secular oratorio which, instead of using traditional traditional folk songs or Jewish hymns, features five spirituals. They were Steal Away, Nobody Knows the Trouble I See, Lord, Go Down Moses, O, By and By and Deep River - the latter, according to Tippett, offering the hope of a fresh spring after a long, dark winter.

The combined forces of the 33-strong Festival Voices and the Festival Sinfonia, under conductor Marcus Farnsworth, were joined by four soloists - sopranos Susanna Hurrell and Madeleine Shaw, tenor Andrew Tortise and baritone Roland Wood - whose combined efforts provided a moving and reflective end to an evening of great music-making that lingered long after the last note.

Photo credit: Dick Makin Imaging