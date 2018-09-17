Don’t miss Access Soul Areas gig in Sutton

Music fans need to get themselves along to The Miners Arms in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Saturday, September 29.

Performing on that night will be Access Soul Areas, a popular soul, Motown and reggae duo.

The pair of talented musicians will be playing well-known covers with their own unique twist.

The gig runs from 8.30pm-11pm and takes place in the venue’s function room. Tickets are £3.

The Miners Arms is based on Stoneyford Road in Sutton.

Tickets can be bought via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/237115470303126/?ti=as