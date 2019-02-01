Don’t miss this concert in Nottingham at the weekend

Musicians and choirs in Nottinghamshire are coming together this weekend to find the next generation of “music makers”.

Hockley-based Music for Everyone charity is to run a series of special courses for school-age children interested in learning how to sing or play an instrument whether it’s a violin, oboe or trumpet.

Music for Everyone was set up by Angela Kay in 1983 and now has more than 2,000 members. One of its biggest concerts is this Saturday (February 2) where Angela will be conducting Music for Everyone’s Festival Chorus, the East

of England Singers and the Nottingham Concert Orchestra in a concert of music by Vaughan Williams and Sir Edward Elgar’s The Music Makers. The concert is at Nottingham’s Albert Hall at 7.30pm.

The charity is also working with other music organisations to stage The Big Youth Music Experience, a weekend of events at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on July 13-14.

“It’ll be an opportunity to promote for children and their parents the range of music opportunities in the city and county,” says John Hess, the chairman of the Music for Everyone Trustees.

MfE’s next music course is the ‘Big Family Singing Experience’ from February 9 .There will be special workshops held in West Bridgford, Mansfield and Beeston.

It is also running the Big Weekend String Experience at the Albert Hall, on February 10. The event is also supported by the Nottingham Youth Orchestra and Nottingham Cathedral Music.

For further details and to book tickets for Saturday’s concert please visit https://www.music-for-everyone.org/.