Enjoy a September Serenade at Hucknall church

Don’t miss your chance to see The East Of England Singers in concert action on Sunday, September 23, in Hucknall.

The East of England Singers are the chamber choir of Nottingham-based charity Music for Everyone, and are returning to the historic St Mary Magdalene Church in Hucknall to give an afternoon concert at 3pm.

The choir will be joined by the Emanon String Quartet and will be led by Angela Kay.

Formed in 1985, this auditioned SATB choir has a busy concert schedule, performing works across the full choral range.

This September Serenade has a programme of music to suit everyone, from Mendelssohn to Arvo Pärt, from a Haydn string quartet to folk songs performed King’s Singers’ style. You can expect rich harmonies, soaring strings, plus tea and scones during the interval.

Tickets (to include refreshments) are adults £9; concessions £8, child/student £4.50. They are available from the Music for Everyone box office on 0115 958 9312 (office hours), the John Godber Centre in Hucknall, or www.music-for-everyone.org/book