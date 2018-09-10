Enjoy some Stardust Memories in concert at Palace Theatre

A concert called Alvin Stardust Memories is not to be missed when it appears at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Saturday, September 22.

One of the town’s most famous home-grown stars, Bernard Jewry made his first appearance at the Palace Theatre aged five. He became a star as Shane Fenton with hits like Moody Guy, before reinventing himself in the 1970s as leather-clad rocker Alvin Stardust.

Alvin Stardust Memories is a celebration of Alvin’s life in music. His band and friends Will Chandler (Cliff... As If), Chris Fielding (Bowie by Moonlight), Rik Gaynor (Elvis) and special guest 60s pioneer of British pop Vince Eager, invite you to a rock and roll extravaganza in his memory, with all proceeds going to Prostate Cancer UK.

In addition, Alan Williams, who rose to fame with the Rubettes during the same era, will be appearing on stage to perform a tribute on the night.

One of Stardust’s old friends, Nottinghamshire-based musician Vince Eager, explained: “I know it sounds corny, but Alvin really was one of the nicest people in show business. He was a great pro and well respected. He was one of those people who no one had a bad word to say about.”

Alvin Stardust died in October 2014, at the age of 72, shortly before the release of his final album, Alvin.

The Alvin Stardust Memories concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £19 full and £17 concessions, including £1 per ticket booking fee.

Call the box office on 01623 633133 or book online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk.

n Mansfield Museum is hosting an exhibition to celebrate the life of the late great Alvin Stardust. Stardust Memories will feature evocative memorabilia from all stages of Alvin’s 50-year career. The exhibition runs from September 22 to November 17 and is expected to draw aficionados from all over the UK.

Liz Weston, museum curator and manager, said: “Whether people knew Alvin personally, are fans, or simply like pop, we hope they will find plenty of interest in this intriguing exhibition.