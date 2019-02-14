Fantastic fairy tales in spotlight for orchestra's latest Nottingham concert

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s (NSO) next concert will be on Saturday, March 2, and sees the 70-piece orchestra performing a programme of music inspired by fairy tales and classic stories.

The Albert Hall in the city centre will once again be alive with the sound of music thanks to one of the city’s premier ensembles, which will be taking to the stage for the first time this year.

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Derek Williams

Derek Williams, NSO’s conductor said: “We’re incredibly excited about this programme. Everyone loves fairy tales and we plan on bringing these classic stories to life at our concert through some really fantastic pieces, which are full of beautiful, colourful and magical moments.

“We’ll be performing Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel Overture, which is the prelude to his fairy tale opera based on the German folk tale. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, by Dukas, may be familiar to some as it was used in the Disney film Fantasia and it’s a piece we’ve really enjoyed rehearsing.

“We’ll also be performing the perhaps lesser known Pohadka (Fairy Tale) suite, which is by Josef Suk – a pupil of Dvorak. This suite isn’t performed very often, which is why we wanted to bring it to Nottingham and provide it with the exposure it deserves.

“We’ll be finishing the evening with Scheherazade, by Rimsky-Korsakov, which is a spectacular orchestral showpiece based on stories from 1001 Nights.

“Nottingham is bursting with musical talent and we’re delighted to be contributing to the thriving music scene here. NSO is celebrating its 86th anniversary this year, but we’re certainly not slowing down; this year is set to be bigger and better than ever and I look forward to seeing everyone at our upcoming concerts.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from just £5 and can be purchased online at ticketsource.co.uk/nottinghamsymphonyorchestra, on the door or by calling 0773 3312 322.

For more information visit nottinghamsymphony.org.uk and keep up with the orchestra’s upcoming concerts via Facebook (Nottingham Symphony Orchestra) or Twitter (@NottmSymphony).