Get ready for Mil’s Thrills at latest Beanbag Music Club

The latest Beanbag Music Club event takes place on Saturday, February 24, and is called Mil’s Trills.

Performances are at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham from 11am, 1.15pm and 3pm on the day.

Coming all the way from the US of A, Amelia Robinson brings her catchy original songs to the Beanbag Music Club for the very first time.

Mil’s Trills is a lively, giddily infectious show that will have everyone on their feet. Check out her songs and videos hereMagical musical adventures for under sixes and their families.

There is a mountain of beanbags to sit on as you are entertained by fantastic musicians and invited to join in alongside Beanie Bear.

Each event lasts around 45 minutes with the chance to meet musicians and have a go with the instruments.

See www.trch.co.uk for more.