Get your early bird tickets for Newark Festival 2019

2019 early bird festival tickets are now available for the 2019 Newark Festival.

The news follows on from the success of the 2018 festival at the weekend.

Festival organisers LHG Live and Newark Town Council are delighted to confirm that next year’s festival will take place on June 14-16.

2019 will see the festival enter its 8th year and for a limited time fans will be given the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets for Newark Festival 2019 with Friday tickets on sale from just £15 and Saturday tickets from £20.

The full line-up will be announced shortly and for a limited time festival goers are able to guarantee their tickets for what is sure to be jam packed weekend of music, fun and food.

Early Bird tickets are available to purchase now from www.newarkfestival.co.uk