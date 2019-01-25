Get your tickets to see Specials and Manics headline Splendour 2019

Manic Street Preachers and The Specials will headline this year’s Splendour festival, at Nottingham’s Wollaton Park on Saturday, July 20.

The two bands have an outstanding back catalogue with more than 20 combined UK top 10 hits, including If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next and The Masses Against The Classes from Manic Street Preachers and Too Much Too Young and the legendary Ghost Town from The Specials.

Manic Street Preachers were in high demand by Splendour fans, bagging the top spot of who they’d like to see at the festival in a survey conducted by the organisers, DHP Family.

Throughout the band’s illustrious career they headlined several festivals including Reading and Leeds, Glastonbury, T in the Park, and V Festival and gained a host of music accolades including 11 NME Awards, eight Q Awards and four BRIT Awards. As well as their Triple Platinum album This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours, the band have had 13 UK top 10 albums, including Everything Must Go and their latest album Resistance Is Futile. This will be the band’s first Nottingham appearance since their 2007 Rock City show.

The Specials are one of the most electrifying, influential and important bands of all time and return to Splendour hot on the heels of a special 40th anniversary tour celebrating their formation and the Two-Tone label. Formed in Coventry in 1977, the trend-starting ska revival band hit the British music scene hard. In the UK their debut single Gangsters shot to number six and every subsequent single was a top 10 hit, including two number one hits - Too Much Too Young and the much loved Ghost Town, which won ‘Single of the Year 1981’ in NME, Melody Maker and Sounds.

Encore is the band’s first new studio album in more than 35 years, produced by founding members Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter. The highly anticipated new album will be released on February 1 and is already drawing widespread critical acclaim.

George Akins, DHP Family owner, said: “Manic Street Preachers and The Specials are two legendary bands and have made a huge mark on the UK music scene. We’re delighted to have them both with us on the main stage at Splendour celebrating two very special anniversaries. The crowd can expect a belter set of some of their greatest hits.”

Manic Street Preachers and The Specials are the first of over 40 acts announced to perform at Nottinghamshire’s biggest outdoor music event at Wollaton Park, with many more artists, comedians and entertainers to be revealed in the coming months.

With lots happening all over the park aside from the three music stages, including comedy in the courtyard, a kids’ area and entertainers out and about in the crowd, the festival is a day out for all the family.

Children under 11 will once again be admitted free and discounts are also in place for Nottingham City residents. Including booking fee, a standard ticket is £56.65, coming down to £45.65 when the Nottingham City discount is applied. Tickets for Nottingham City residents aged 11-17 are £22. VIP packages are also available and start from £87.65 for a Nottingham City adult.

Tickets can be purchased from splendourfestival.com or in person from the Nottingham Tourism Centre. To claim Nottingham City resident discount, a copy of your council tax bill is required.

Photo credit for Manic Street Preachers picture: Sean Lake