Beanbag Music Club returns to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, January 27, with performances at 11am, 1.15pm and 3pm.

Derbyshire-based performer David Gibb is a highly talented artiste and will be playing at the latest Beanbag Music Club event.

You can expect snappy song styles from folk to jazz to rock ‘n’ roll. The shows are recommended for under sixes and their families.

For details, see www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Andrew Walmsley