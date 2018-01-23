GIG GUIDE: Bands and musicians playing in the area over the next week

Here are some of the gigs in the area over the next few days

Friday, January 26

Mercury (Queen tribute). The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield..

Jake Elwood and his Motown Band. Reindeer Inn, Mansfield.

Beautifully Dangerous. Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Warsop.

Lowdown. Black Market Tavern, Warsop.

The Police Force (tribute to The Police and Sting). Forest Town Arena, Mansfield.

Infinity. Old Comrades Club, Creswell.

Saturday, January 27

Synner. The Frog, Worksop.

Oliver Dawson’s Saxon & Sumo. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield

Inimitable. Stanley Street Sports & Social Club, Worksop.

Sherlock. Reindeer Inn, Mansfield.

Beebi Dell. Coronation Club, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Velvet Souls. George Street WMC, Hucknall.

Sharp Experience. Liberal Club, Hucknall.

Black Mac. Urban Social Club, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Mark Ritchie. Forest Town Arena, Mansfield.

Vinny Deane. Constitutional Club, Hucknall.

Giant. Annesley WMC, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Sunday, January 28

Beat The Streets Festival. Various venues, Nottingham.

Metalacish (Metallica tribute). The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Midnight Duo. Stanley Street Sports & Social Club, Worksop.

LSI, duo,starring Dan Knight & Sharon Lewis. Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Warsop.

Dave Johns. George Street WMC, Hucknall.

Sonya. Liberal Club, Hucknall.

Black Mac. Urban Social Club, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Harry Linacre. Urban Social Club, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Dynamix. Constitutional Club, Hucknall.

Tuesday, January 30

Mandolin Orange. Running Horse, Nottingham.

Fairport Convention. Playhouse, Nottingham.

Wednesday, January 31

Will Varley. Rescue Rooms, Nottingham.