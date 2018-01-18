GIG GUIDE: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Here are some of the gigs taking place in the area over the next few days.

Friday, January 19

Surreal Panther. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Tribute to Meat Loaf by Andy Paul. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

Lady Z & The Monsters. Live four-piece band. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Members £2 Guests £3.

Tin Man. Rock covers band. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Lowdown. Superb covers band. Free in the pubside. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.

Leanne Disney. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Matt Symons. The Bentinck MW, Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Saturday, January 20

Funky Moon Rocks. Pop rock duo, guitar and drums. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club. Worksop.

The Mandarins. Rock/pop covers band. The Reindeer, Mansfield.

Fleetwood & Cave. Farnsfield Village Centre, New Hill, Farnsfield. 7.30pm for 8pm start.

West Coast Eagles. Eagles covers band. With support from Steeler. The Diamond, Stoney Street.

Nigel Pinnick. Disco 70s, 80s, 90s and a touch of soul. £1 entry. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.

Tequila. Annesley W.M.C, Forest Road, Kirkby In Ashfield.

Steve Black. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Sons Connection. The Bentinck MW, Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Jonathan Carroll. Bestwood Road Sports & Social Club, Bulwell

Sunday, January 21

Steven Hayles. Male personality vocalist. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club. Worksop.

The Moode. Live 60s and 70s tribute band. Members £1. Guests £2. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Dave Grant. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Louise B. Bestwood Road Sports & Social Club,

Wednesday, January 24

The Night Cafe. The Bodega, Nottingham.

Thursday, January 25

Bowie Experience: The Golden Years Tour. Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham.