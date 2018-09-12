Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this weekend

Here are some of the gigs coming up in the area soon

Friday, September 14

Maxed Out. Classic rock/ pop band. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Marty Wilde and The Wildcats - Born to Rock and Roll. Majestic Theatre, Retford.

The Faux Fighters. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Stagefright. Five-piece rock show. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop. Free in the pub side.

Jester. High energy rock band. The Red Lion, Hucknall.

Ricky Graham. Basford Hall MW, Cinderhill.

Saturday, September 15

Popaganda. Members ONLY night. Cards must be shown. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers. Majestic Theatre, Retford.

Head Over Heal. Top quality female vocal duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

The UB40 Experience. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Robbie Jacks. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street.

Benjamin Ridley. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby In Ashfield

Claire Harris. Basford Hall MW, Cinderhill.

Jimmy Echo. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Phil Christie. The Coronation Club, Bannerman Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Adrian James. George Street WMC, Hucknall.

O’Brien Hesson. Hucknall Constitutional Club, Portland Street, Hucknall.

Sunday, September 16

Tabu. Male/female duo. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Sarah James. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street

Brotherhood. Male duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

John McKenzie. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Roadhouse. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Sandra Dee. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.

Return Of the Champions. Queen tribute. 2pm-6pm. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield. £5.