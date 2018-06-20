Hands Off Gretel head off to Sheffield

Barnsley band Hands off Gretel bring their brand of grunge to Sheffield tomorrow with a headline show at Record Junkee.

Fronted by singer-songwriter Lauren Tate, the quartet “strut a cheeky, sugar-coated mix of heavy garage rock, grunge, and pop rock influenced by the likes of Nirvana, No Doubt and PJ Harvey”.

Formed in 2014, Hands Off Gretel are singer Lauren Tate, bassist Becky Baldwin, guitarist Sean Bon and drummer Sam Hobbins.

And Lauren, who founded the band when she was just 17, is also behind all of the band’s art design, merchandise, music videos and album art visuals, creating Hands off Gretel’s “own unique style aesthetic”.

As well as tomorrow’s show at Record Junkee, on Earl Street, the band are also set to appear at Rotherham’s BeanFest on July 14 and on the Crystal Stage at Sheffield’s Tramlines Fringe Festival on Sunday, July 22,

Support comes from The Vellas and The Kicklips. For tickets, priced from £6, see seetickets.com