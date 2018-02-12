Hits galore as ABBA tribute comes to Palace Theatre

Thank You for the Music will be presenting hits galore at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Friday, February 16.

This international smash-hit tribute show brings all of ABBA’s number one hits to the stage in a production like no other.

The popular show, combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes, and dazzling performances by an all-star cast that will have you thanking ABBA for the music again and again.

Record-breaking movies, smash-hit West End musicals, chart-topping albums and singles – ABBA’s incredible legacy now lives on in concert with this all-new spectacular show.

For ticket details and availability, you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk/