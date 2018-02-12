Hits galore as ABBA tribute comes to Palace Theatre

editorial image

Thank You for the Music will be presenting hits galore at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Friday, February 16.

This international smash-hit tribute show brings all of ABBA’s number one hits to the stage in a production like no other.

The popular show, combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes, and dazzling performances by an all-star cast that will have you thanking ABBA for the music again and again.

Record-breaking movies, smash-hit West End musicals, chart-topping albums and singles – ABBA’s incredible legacy now lives on in concert with this all-new spectacular show.

For ticket details and availability, you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk/