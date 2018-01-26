Hits galore as Genesis Connected comes to the Palace

Genesis Connected is a UK tribute show celebrating the music of Genesis and the biggest selling acts connected: Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike & the Mechanics.

It can be seen at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Thursday, February 8.

This show has an incredible mix of material, from atmospheric anthems to chart toppers that will get the crowd dancing in the aisles.

Hits spanning from the late 70s onwards including Turn It On Again, Slegdehammer, In The Air Tonight, Over My Shoulder, Against All Odds, That’s All, Solsbury Hill, You Can’t Hurry Love, The Living Years and many more can be enjoyed.

The frontman Pete Bultitude is not only an incredibly versatile vocalist, he is also a truly gifted drummer just like Phil Collins.

So expect the show to include the iconic “double drums” element as featured on every Genesis and Phil Collins tour.​

The show starts at 7.30pm. Call the box office at the Palace on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk