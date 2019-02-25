Hits galore with soul icon Billy Ocean at the RCH

Billy Ocean will be performing at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 13.

The British soul icon is back in the area on his latest tour with extra dates added across the country due to the public demand.

Billy has produced and has sold more than 30 million records in his lifetime to date.

Having achieved extraordinary success as both an artist and a songwriter, Billy has collected multiple Gold and Platinum records across the world and hit the number one spot worldwide in the pop charts including the USA, Australia, Germany, Holland, and the UK.

His biggest hits include When The Going Gets Tough The Tough Get Going, Caribbean Queen, Love Really Hurts Without You, Get Outta My Dreams (Get Into My Car), Red Light Spells Danger and Suddenly.

