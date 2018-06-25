Influential band heading for Rock City gig

Public Image LTD (PiL) are coming to Nottingham’s Rock City on June 29 to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Their tour accompanies the release of a career–spanning box set and a documentary called The Public Image is Rotten, the latter which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and then had its European premiere at London’s Raindance Festival in 2017.

The band’s last tour was in 2016 and it was regarded by many as the best performances the band have ever played.

The forthcoming 32-date headline UK/Europe leg of the tour also takes in festival performances in United Kingdom, Holland and Poland.

Widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all time, PiL’s music and vision earned them five UK Top 20 singles and five UK Top 20 albums.

With a shifting line-up and unique sound, John Lydon guided the band from their debut album First Issue in 1978 through to 1992’s That What Is Not. After a 17-year hiatus, Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009 by taking them back on the road worldwide.

