INTERVIEW: Ruts DC bring 40th anniversary show to Nottingham

Much beloved by the late BBC DJ John Peel, The Ruts were among the British punk scene’s most cherished and uncompromising acts, writes Neill Barston

Forty years on from signing to Richard Branson’s Virgin Records, the group’s remaining members are touring their debut album, The Crack, and will be at Nottingham Rescue Rooms on February 26.

Its angst-ridden lead single, Babylon’s Burning, gave the band their one major chart hit and Top of the Pops exposure, which connected with widespread social disaffection that swept Thatcher’s Britain.

They were to gain praise as one of punk’s most technically gifted bands in their short but memorable spell in the musical limelight.

Having been inspired by the Sex Pistols, the reggae-tinged group, which formed partially out of the ashes of London-based funk band Hit and Run, quickly established a loyal following that has been devoted to their music down the decades.

Despite the demise of frontman Malcolm Owen from a drugs overdose in 1980 after just three short years together, their musical legacy has remained undimmed – not least through the group continuing as Ruts D.C.

They’ve been credited with influencing a number of early 80s rock acts with their distinctive sound that was lyrically unafraid to tackle a rising tide of far-right racism that reared its head in the late 70s.

As surviving members bassist John ‘Segs’ Jennings and drummer Dave Ruffy reveal their major UK tour is offering a welcome return to revisit the group’s formative songs.

“The response has been brilliant in our initial dates. There’s a lot of old fans turning out as well as new ones too, and we’re playing the first album start to finish as well as quite a lot of later Ruts D.C material as well.

“It’s great to be gigging and connecting with people – it’s not just a job for us. We have to get ourselves together for these tours – the spirit is still willing even though I am not 23 again like when I started out,” explains Segs, who says they have some exceptionally fond memories of their early glory days on the road.

While he admits that touring brings its own share of pressures, it’s something they’ve been enjoying for decades and enthuses that the hard graft has been worth it.

As Ruffy adds, it’s very much a case that the spirit of singer Owen is a constant presence, along with original guitarist Paul Fox, who died in 2007, who had gone on to take up the vocal duties.

“We had a big fanbase back in the day – for those people who got us, they really loved what we did. We knew that we had good material, and over the years we realised those songs have become a soundtrack to part of their lives,” explains the drummer, who says that continuing as Ruts D.C over the past decade has proved an interesting prospect.

There have been some intriguing collaborations along the road, including linking up with Henry Rollins, with the band sporadically continuing to release music with a renewed line-up of members.

According to Jennings, he says that while they were far from political activists, they felt it was important to take a stand on major social injustices including racism incidents that had gained a foothold amid a rise in far-right political groups in the late 70s.

He said: “We’ve never been political people, but we have written about what is around us – the lyrics of songs can be just as important as the music itself.

“So it’s the case that Babylon is still burning, and with songs like Jah War mentioning the Southall riots (a violent clash in 1979 between Neo-Nazi and Anti-Nazi groups in London), so there were political events we spoke about, and we were invited to be part of Rock Against Racism events.”

Under the guise of Ruts D.C (standing for Da capo, or back to the beginning), the band has enjoyed an especially productive couple of years.

They have toured far and wide including dates in Japan and Hong Kong with the Stranglers in New Zealand, plus a tour with Stiff Little Fingers in the UK.

Their latest extensive set of shows underlines the achievements of both their present and previous band incarnations.

“I never stopped doing music after the Ruts finished the first time around – it’s all we have known, and I think we have actually got better.

“It’s been delightful to see the audience reaction this time around and I think this is the best we’ve been,” adds Ruffy, as they set about forging a new chapter in the group’s eventful musical journey.