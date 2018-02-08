Jazz star McCormack showcases his new album in Nottinghamshire performance

Andrew McCormack, internationally acclaimed jazz pianist and composer, will bring his UK spring tour to the Bonington Theatre at Arnold on February 22, in support of his latest album release, Graviton.

The album has received universal acclaim including four-star reviews from Jazzwise Magazine, Jazz Journal and All About Jazz.

The music for the album and the tour was composed during the summer of 2016, and the line-up for the album included a who’s who of jazz: ESKA on vocals, Shabaka Hutchings on sax, Rob Mullarkey on bass and Anton Eger on drums.

For the 2018 tour, the band is equally impressive: Noemi Nuti: vocals; Josh Arcoleo/Leo Richardson: sax; Rob Mullarkey: bass; Anton Eger/Josh Blackmore: drums

Photo credit: Benjamin Amure