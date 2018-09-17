Legends to hit the stage at Nottingham venue

The Legends Live UK Tour features Suzi Quatro, David Essex (pictured), Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers and Smokie, and it can be seen at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on April 10.

Following the success of last year’s Legends Live concerts, Tony Denton Promotions has announced a new tour for 2019. The new tour will see these iconic artists perform all their chart-topping hits on one stage.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 21, priced at £54.10 (price is listed with administration and venue facility fee included).

Tickets can be purchased later this week at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/legends-live via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Between 1973 and 1980, Suzi Quatro featured in the British charts for no less than 101 weeks, and has sold to date more than 55 million records, and still counting. Her hits include the number ones Can The Can, and Devil Gate Drive.

From hit records to hit musicals David Essex has had one of the most enduring careers in music, stage and screen. He has written, recorded and produced albums and singles that have sold millions of copies worldwide - 23 Top 30 singles in Britain alone. He scored two number one singles with Hold Me Close and Gonna Make You A Star, as well as a string of hits including Lamplight, Silver Dream Machine, A Winter’s Tale, Stardust, Rock On (for which he was Grammy nominated), Oh What A Circus and more.

The Bay City Rollers shot to superstardom with Keep On Dancing, quickly followed by Remember: Sha La La La, Shang-A-Lang, Summerlove Sensation and All Of Me Loves All Of You all hitting the Top Five. Bye Bye Baby, released in 1975, was their first UK Number 1, which was followed by Give A Little Love. The demand to hear the Bay City Rollers with Les McKeown is still enormous.

To be rock ‘n’ roll survivors is an achievement. To be Europe’s top live band, 45 years after its inception is truly fantastic. Smokie scored their first top three with If You Think You Know How To Love Me which went onto sell millions around the world. Other singles include Don’t Play Your Rock ‘n’ Roll To Me, Living Next Door To Alice, Oh Carol, and For A Few Dollars More.

Photo credit: Paul Marc Mitchell