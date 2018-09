Mansfield & District Male Voice Choir, Beverley Male Voice Choir and the talented young flautist Christopher Hill from East Leake are all appearing at a concert in Mansfield later this month.

The concert is called Autumnal Air and takes place at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, Mansfield, on Saturday, September 22, at 7pm.

Full details, including a preview of the show, can be found at mansfieldmvc.co.uk

Tickets are £10 (£5 for under 17s) and can be purchased online or by calling 01623 455373.