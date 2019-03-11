Metronome in Nottingham hosts Women In Music event this week

One of the UK’s most exciting bands The Tuts will join an impressive line-up of female music industry professionals this week at the next Women in Music event.

Women in Music will take place on Wednesday, March 13, at Nottingham’s new Metronome venue.

With gender imbalance in the music industry still very much an issue, organisers DHP Family have invited the all-female, all-feminist, punk-pop trio, an award-winning UK festival founder and Music Venue Trust’s strategic director to join an open-panel conversation of hot topics.

The Tuts are a three-tone trio, of proud Caribbean, English and Indian/Pakistani origin, from London.

Described as ‘one of the UK’s most exciting bands’, they are avatars in the ongoing debate over inclusivity in the music scene and will be in conversation with Jackie P from Kemet FM.

Meeting Kate Nash led to a tour support slot and EP collaboration in 2013, bringing them to the attention of Billy Bragg, who invited the band to play at Glastonbury in 2014.

The Tuts said: “Our existence is a political statement in itself. As a female band with members of colour we feel at times it’s a double battle in an industry dominated by the white cis man. For us, it’s about speaking up about what we believe and showing that you can still achieve success even when all odds are against you. We are change.”

With the gender gap in music festival line-ups a highly discussed issue, the second panel will focus on and celebrate the leading women working behind the scenes at events. Cassie Fox, founder of Loud Women, Goc O’Callaghan, founder of Arctangent, and Joanna Leljevahl, event manager at Snowbox Festival, will discuss challenges they’ve faced, what the festival industry is like for women and how equality can be improved in this sector.

Women in Music is open to people of all genders and at all levels of their careers. There will be networking drinks post-event for attendees to meet each other, chat with organisers and panellists, and continue discussions.

Click here for tickets for the event, starting at 6pm.

Tickets are £5 or £3 for students or those on benefits or low income. All proceeds will once again be donated to Equation, a Nottinghamshire charity dedicated to ending domestic abuse and sexual violence.