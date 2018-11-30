Michael Ball announces shows in Nottingham, Sheffield, Manchester - here’s how to get tickets

Multi-platinum recording artist Michael Ball will be singing in Nottingham, Sheffield and Manchester on his UK tour next year.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 7, 2018, at 9am.

Michael will be performing at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 20, Sheffield City Hall on May 3 and Manchester Bridgewater Hall on May 4,

The tour is in support of his new studio album Coming Home To You which is set for release in 2019.

Michael, a double Olivier Award winner, has received critical acclaim for his performances in the West End and on Broadway in shows including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and the smash hit musical Hairspray.

The radio and TV host has since sold millions of albums and toured multiple continents across the world.

The Classic BRIT Award winner’s album Together with Alfie Boe was Christmas number 1 in 2016 and their second album Together Again in 2017 went straight to number one, boasting combined sales of more than 1 million copies.

Tickets for next year's tour will be available from December 7 at 9am.