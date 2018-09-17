Musicality Singers to perform fundraising concert in Shireoaks later this month

The popular community choir The Musicality Singers will be giving a performance in St Luke’s Church in Shireoaks, on Saturday, September 29.

The concert is being held in order to raise money for the refurbishment of Shireoaks Village Hall.

The Musicality Singers is one of the most popular choirs in the area, regularly filling to capacity the venues they perform in.

The hall is a Grade II-listed building. It is well used by people from in and around the village, for a diverse assortment of activities from T’ai Chi and Tae Kwon-Do to line dancing, Women’s Institute, Slimming World, Cubs and Brownies.

The Musicality Singers will be raising the roof with a wide range of music, including works from West Side Story, Phantom of the Opera, and by Billy Joel, Sting, Ben E King, Irving Berlin and much more.

The Musicality Singers is an independent community choir made up of people from Worksop and the surrounding areas, including Retford and Dinnington. It began almost seven years ago and has been developing a growing following. Under the musical direction of professional musician Greg Watson and accompanist, Peter Colby, The Musicality Singers has developed as a choir and now has a very wide ranging repertoire.

The performance at St Luke’s Church in Shireoaks starts at 7pm. Tickets are £5 for a full evening’s entertainment – and all the proceeds go to the village hall refurbishment project. So come along to satisfy your curiosity, help a good cause and feel virtuous all at the same time - and be entertained while you are re doing it.

Tickets are available from the Shireoaks Post Office or you can email Malcolm at malcfritchley@btinternet.com

Photos by Ron Parke