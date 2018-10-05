New Nottingham venue hosts the return of Women In Music event

Nottingham’s brand new venue Metronome hosts the major event Women In Music on Wednesday, October 10, at which leading female entrepreneurs will share valuable insights into starting a business as a route into a career in music.

Following its successful inaugural event in March, Women in Music is back to address the gender imbalance in the music industry and create an environment that encourages open discussion and is a platform for positive change.

Attendees will hear from the publisher who has placed music in Game of Thrones, Dr Who and X Factor, the production director delivering events nationally for artists such as Ed Sheeran, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Stereophonics; the DJ and founder of a record label and PR agency and the editor of a leading music magazine.

The evening will feature a keynote interview, alongside panels discussing access into the industry, how to go about starting your own business and an advice panel answering questions from those who want to pursue a career in music.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, the powerful industry body representing more than 700 companies in a sector that employs 2.9 million people, will be giving the welcome address. She took up her post in April, having previously worked as CEO and Strategic Affairs Director of the trade body ALMR, representing pubs, bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

Katie Muckle (pictured), DHP Family’s Head of HR, said: “The gender pay gap research testifies to a need for change across almost all industries, including ours, but the biggest shift I’d like to see is more women making the choice to pursue a career in music.

“The balance of male to female applications I receive for positions in our venues, or the live side of our business, can be ten to one, so of course there is going to be imbalance from the bottom to the top of the structure. There’s no doubt more women are needed everywhere from the boardroom to backstage to ensure counter perspectives can be offered to pre-existing and perpetuating male-skewed practices.

Music is about creating something new and celebrating that creation. Having more women in music would breathe new life into the industry, so encouraging females to choose our path is something I personally get passionate about and that is why I am part of setting up our Women In Music activities such as this.”

Women in Music is open to people of all genders and at all levels of their careers. Tickets are available from alttickets.com for the event starting at 6pm. Tickets are £5 or £3 for students or those on benefits or low income. All proceeds will once again be donated to Equation, a Nottinghamshire charity dedicated to ending domestic abuse and sexual violence.

For the most up to date information, like ‘WIM Notts’ on Facebook and follow @WIMNotts on Twitter.

Photo credit for Katie Muckle picture: Marcus Holdsworth Photography