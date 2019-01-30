Queen tribute band to rock out at Nottingham venue later this year

The world’s longest established Queen tribute, Killer Queen, will be taking the stage by storm in a gig at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on September 27.

With frontman Patrick Myers behind the mic as the legendary Freddie Mercury, the band has been touring for more than 25 years, bringing the music of Queen to life in a spectacular display.

Killer Queen formed back in June 1993. Their first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen, who had played their first shows there 21 years earlier.

By 1995, Killer Queen’s UK popularity had grown to such an extent they secured a residency in London’s Strand Theatre ,attracting nationwide BBC coverage, the first tribute to have a show in the West End.

The band’s reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad. In 1999, they returned from a tour of Europe and Russia for an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from Madness. He announced they had won the award for ‘Worldwide Best Tribute Band’.

The band also scored a number one hit when they were asked to recreate Queen’s harmonies for The Real Life with Fatboy Slim in 2001.

Lead singer Patrick Myers said: “It’s been an amazing journey. That first show back in June 1993 changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it’s a very addictive thing performing these songs! The concerts grew and grew, and we’ve ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It’s been quite a surreal ride.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 1, priced at £28.90. All prices listed include admin and facility fee.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/killer-queen or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.