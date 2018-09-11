Quinn to be special guest at Bestwood MVC’s annual gala concert

Bestwood Male Voice Choir’s annual gala concert is called With A Voice of Singing and takes place on Sunday, September 16, at Nottingham’s Albert Hall, starting at 3pm.

The choir will be joined on this occasion by the ‘Singing Fireman’, Andy Quinn (pictured) as their special guest.

Andy, who is still a serving firefighter, was thrown into the public eye on the Michael McIntyre Show in 2016, when his rendition of Bring Him Home brought the house down.

Before this, he has been performing in musical theatre in and around Derbyshire for more than 20 years.

He has had opportunities to play some of the most wonderful and memorable parts, such as Judas and Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar on several occasions, Freddie in Chess, Curly in Oklahoma, Billy Bigelow in Carousel, Arthur Kipps in Half a Sixpence and most recently the lead part of Jerry in The Full Monty.

Since appearing on national television, Andy has delved more into concert singing and has been fortunate to sing with some wonderful orchestras in venues such as Sheffield Town Hall, Sheffield Octagon and the Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, where he sang to a sold out crowd with Sinfonia Viva.

He recently produced his first album of musical theatre songs and on the back of that, sold out his first solo concert at Derby Theatre in May.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Mayor of Gedling’s chosen charity, supporting research into Prostate Cancer.

Tickets for the concert are £12 (£5 for 16 and under), available from Colin Pursglove on 01159 794842, online at www.bestwoodmvc.org.uk or on the door.