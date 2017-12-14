Quireboys set for Sutton date at The Diamond

Check out Jay Lee tonight (Thursday, December 14) when he performs his Peter Kay comedy tribute night at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Friday, December 15, sees top tribute act The Bon Jovi Experience returning for another great night of Bon Jovi’s biggest hits at the Stoney Street venue.

On Saturday, December 16, you can see tribute fun with The Kommitments, a fabulous show with fantastic music.

Finally, there’s a real treat when The Quireboys play an unplugged show at The Diamond. This is not a tribute show, this will be the real deal, the original Quireboys. Support on the night comes from The Glory Story.

