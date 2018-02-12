Quo Day returns to The Diamond this weekend

Status Quo fans are in for a real tribute treat at The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on Saturday, February 17.

The Diamond Quo Boogie Day 9 is taking place at the Stoney Street-based club.

The bill features The Diamond’s house band Steeler, playing classic rock covers. You can also see Spare Parts, playing classic Quo and a great mix of rock favourites.

The Sensational Ball and Chain Gang Ban are a three-piece rock band that never runs to a set list, so anything could happen.

Jackie Lynton is the man who introduced Quo on the legendary 1976 live album and he will be performing some rock ‘n’ roll classics and one or two originals.

Entry is £20 for the full day, or £10 after 8pm.

Before that, on Friday, February 16, The Diamond plays host to Love Hunter, with their tribute to Whitesnake, covering their best hits. Admission is members £6/non-members £7.50.