Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Kevin Bryan gives his verdict on some of the new music releases

Savoy Brown - Live From Daryl’s House (Wienerworld). Savoy Brown’s name has been synonymous with a particularly direct and uncomplicated brand of blues rock ever since their formation in London in 1965, and guitarist and founder member Kim Simmonds is still striving manfully to keep their name alive more than half a century later. This new live DVD was captured for posterity in an intimate New York setting earlier this year and finds Simmonds’ scorching guitar work underpinned by the sterling efforts of bassist Pat DeSalvo and drummer Garnett Grimm. The trio launch into some choice extracts from their current album, Witchy Feelin’, alongside a few perennial crowd-pleasers from the dim and distant past led by Poor Girl and Savoy Brown Boogie.

Curse Of Lono - As I Fell (Submarine Cat Records). Impeccable London five-piece Curse Of Lono follow up last year’s critically acclaimed debut set, Severed, with a compelling package which blends darkly memorable Americana and gothic alt-rock in near perfect proportions. Frontman and creative mainstay Felix Bechtolsheimer’s deeply cinematic approach to music-making owes a considerable debt to the work of illustrious antecedents such as The Doors and The Velvet Underground and finds its fullest expression in enthralling tracks such as Valentine, And It Shows and the powerful string laden closer, Leuven.

Down Home Blues : New York, Cincinnati & The North Eastern States: Tough Enough (Wienerworld). This beautifully packaged four-CD set focusses attention on the work of a string of relatively obscure blues performers who were musically active in the north-eastern corner of the United States in the years between 1943 and 1962. Pianist Jack Dupree and the excellent Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee are far and away the best known artists on show here, although the latter duo had yet to join forces when McGhee laid down the earthily memorable My Bulldog Blues and How Can I Love You during the late 40s.

Candi Staton - Unstoppable (Beracah/Thirty Tigers). Candi Staton’s recording career now spans well over half a century, and the Alabama born singer remains in remarkably fine form as she unveils Unstoppable, her 30th album to date and arguably one of her best. The contents blend a batch of celebratory Southern Soul originals with rousing covers of such diverse offerings as Patti Smith’s People Have The Power, Tyrone Davis’s 1969 chart-topper Can I Change My Mind and the great Nick

Lowe’s timeless (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding, all delivered with the verve and passion of a woman half Candi’s age.