Rieu pays tribute to waltz king at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will perform at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Saturday, December 16.

André Rieu is quite simply a musical phenomenon like no other, having sold a massive 40 million CDs and DVDs and notched 30 No.1 chart positions worldwide.

Along with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra (the largest private orchestra in the world), André has created a global revival in waltz music, staging spectacular extravaganzas which are second to none. Having received over 500 Platinum Awards, three Classical Brit Awards for Album of the Year and billions of Youtube views, André is one of the biggest solo male touring artists in the world. Each year his passionate live shows attract more than 600,000 fans and outsell mega artists such as Coldplay, AC/DC and Bruce Springsteen.

“My concerts are about joy and love!“ says André Rieu. “We should make decisions in our lives with our hearts, not our heads. People often ask me ‘how do you choose your program?’ – the answer is: with my heart. I love Johann Strauss but I am also fascinated by Andrew Lloyd Webber or Bruce Springsteen. We should stop limiting ourselves with categories and boundaries – not just in terms of music but in our lives in general”

Tickets are priced at £50.40, £72.80, £89.60 and £110.88. Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/Andre-Rieu via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.