Rock icons Mastodon to perform at Nottingham venue

Internationally celebrated heavy rock icons Mastodon have announced a run of UK tour dates, including a visit to Nottingam’s Rock City on December 5.

Mastodon released their latest opus, Emperor Of Sand, to mass critical acclaim in March of this year.

Over the course of Mastodon’s career, the band members have fearlessly continued to push themselves towards greater creative heights on their recorded output.

Each studio album has united an ever-expanding worldwide legion of fans who have come to expect the unexpected twists and turns that have elevated Mastodon to become one of the most respected and influential creative forces in rock music.

For more on the band, go to mastodonrocks.com

For more on the gig, see www.rock-city.co.uk

Photo credit: Travis Shinn