Sounds Like The Seekers can be seen at Mansfield Palace Theatre on June 26.

This is a new show that faithfully recreates the magic of 1960s super-group, The Seekers.

The performance of the show’s star, Samantha, as the group’s lead singer Judith Durham, has been highly acclaimed.

Call the box office for ticket information on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk