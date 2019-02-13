See top jazz quintet in action at Bonington Theatre next month

The John Turville Quintet will headline a gig at the Bonington Theatre, Arnold, Nottingham on March 7.

Pianist and educator John Turville has established himself as a mainstay of the UK and European contemporary jazz scenes in his varied roles as sideman, co-leader and trio/quartet leader.

It is testament to his considerable reputation that this debut quintet release, Head First, should include the estimable names of saxophonist Julian Argüelles, double bassist Dave Whitford, drummer James Maddren, and, perhaps a new name to some, versatile trumpeter Robbie Robson.

Inspired greatly by the music of mentor John Taylor, as well as Kenny Wheeler, Turville was one of many artists who came together for the Jazz Piano Summit concert of 2015 dedicated to Taylor’s immeasurable musical legacy. There, Turville presented his own homage, A Perfect Foil, igniting a desire to realize originals and interpretations for an expanded line-up. The resulting collaboration, featuring Julian Argüelles, is a radiant celebration of British jazz creativity which also confirms the pianist’s mastery of composition and performance.