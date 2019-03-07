Sensational 60s Experience will return to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall to celebrate ten years of touring

Book early to get your seats for The Sensational 60s Experience, returning to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Thursday, November 21, as part of its tenth anniversary UK tour.

With a brand new production for 2019, The Sensational 60s Experience brings you a three-hour spectacular show packed full of pure nostalgia. The show with the definite feelgood factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s.

Five legendary names take to the stage and deliver a night never to be forgotten where you will find it impossible to remain in your seat.

Whether you come along to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, experience the musical phenomena of the 1960s for yourself.

The show stars Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers) The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes), The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Dakotas.

Hits include Needles and Pins, Silence Is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, Hippy Hippy Shake, Little Children plus many more.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the box office on 0115 9895555.

