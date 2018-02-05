Songs of the sea as Fisherman’s Friends come to Nottingham

Fisherman’s Friends will be in fine voice when a concert takes place at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on Wednesday, February 21, starting at 7.30pm.

Bound together by lifelong friendship and shared experience for more than 25 years, the Fisherman’s Friends met on the Platt harbour in their native Port Isaac to raise money for charity, singing the traditional songs of the sea handed down to them by their forefathers.

In 2010, they signed a major record deal and their album Port Isaac’s Fisherman’s Friends went Gold as they became the first traditional folk act to land a UK top ten album.

Since then they have been the subject of an ITV documentary, released the hit albums One and All (2013) and Proper Job (2015) and played to hundreds of thousands of fans at home and abroad.

They sang for HM The Queen at her Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012, they were selected to sing for Prince Charles during their 2016 tour of Cornwall and were honoured with the Good Tradition Award at the prestigious BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2011.

Other standout performances include the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival, Cambridge Folk Festival, Beautiful Days, Sidmouth Folk Week, Looe Music Festival, Costa del Folk in Portugal and the BBC Proms in the Park.

The Fisherman’s Friends are brothers John and Jeremy Brown, writer and moustachioed MC Jon Cleave, potter Billy Hawkins, smallholder John ‘Lefty’ Lethbridge, builder John McDonnell, fisherman Jason Nicholas and film maker Toby Lobb.

The Fisherman’s Friends have been widely credited with starting the revival of interest in shanty-style choral singing but a cornerstone of their success has been their constantly evolving and expanding repertoire.

Tickets are available on 01256 416384. See www.oeplive.com for more.

Photo by Kim Appleby